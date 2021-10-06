Man sentenced to more than 3 decades for murder over black market marijuana scheme

Dominique Wogan was sentenced to 36 years in prison after shooting and killing his partner.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Dominique Wogan, 35, was sentenced to 36 years in prison after shooting and killing his partner in a black-partner marijuana scheme, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's office.

The DA's office said Wogan will be serving his time in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the murder of Fletcher Bodnar.

In mid-March, a jury found Wogan guilty of second-degree murder. He was also convicted for illegally cultivating marijuana and intent to distribute, the DA said.

On the day of the incident, May 15, 2020, the DA's office said Bodnar went to Wogan's home, where he was growing marijuana, with plans to discuss the operation.

At some point, Wogan shot Bodnar.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson asked the judge for a maximum sentence of 48 years in prison during his sentencing argument, according to the district attorney's office.

“This was a two-time felon – he did 12 years after two burglaries,” Dawson said. “This 2-time felon should not have had a gun, but he did that day, and he used it to shoot Fletcher. No matter how much time the court imposes, one of these families will get to see their son and their brother again someday. One of these families won’t.”

