Overnight Saturday into Sunday, 37 tires were found slashed on 27 cars in downtown Longmont and police don't have any leads or potential suspects.

According to Commander Joel Post with the Longmont Police Department, most of the cars whose tires were slashes were in the downtown area - between 4th and 6th avenues and Emery and Terry streets - with some tires slashed further north near 10th Avenue and Main Street.

Post said investigators are trying to track down surveillance video at this time. He continued that if it turns out the cases can be proven to be connected, the suspect (or suspects) could face criminal mischief charges on top of the vandalism charges.

Law enforcement said the suspects could face misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the value of the damage - provided the suspects are ever caught.

If you have any information for Longmont police, call their non-emergency number at 303-651-8555.

