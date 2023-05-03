38-year-old man killed in police shooting in LaSalle

Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near the Family Dollar store – officers made contact with the man and shot him.

LA SALLE, Colo. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night by officers in LaSalle after police responded to reports of a suspicious car near the Family Dollar store.

LaSalle Police responded to the area around 5:05 p.m. near 165 South 2nd St. and made contact with the man, according to a release from the Greeley Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man in the car. The release said officers shot the man and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, it's unclear why police shot the man.

Leading the investigation into the shooting is the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). The man's name has not been released by the Weld County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident and has not already spoken to law enforcement to contact Detective Mike Prill at 970-350-9532 or mike.prill@greeleypd.com.

