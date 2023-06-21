3rd suspect pleads guilty in Denver homicide

Frankie Sanchez, 28, was killed in the March 20, 2022 shooting on South Zenobia Street in Denver.

DENVER — All three people arrested in connection with a March 2022 homicide in Denver have now pled guilty, according to court documents.

Frankie Sanchez, 28, was shot on March 20, 2022 on South Zenobia Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on March 23.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with Sanchez's death.

Isaiah Hansen, now 23, pleaded guilty May 26 to one count of second-degree murder. First-degree murder charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Hansen was sentenced the same day to 20 years in prison.

Jon Sulaica, now 19, also initially faced first-degree murder charges but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and a count of attempted murder in March. He was sentenced on May 12 to 48 years in prison for the second-degree murder count and 24 years in prison for the attempted murder count.

Lance DeLeon, now 19, was also arrested on first-degree murder charges. He pleaded guilty in March to a second-degree murder charge, court records show. Four other counts were dismissed as part of the plea. DeLeon was sentenced May 12 to 38 years in prison.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.