BAILEY, Colo. — A sketch of the third suspect wanted in connection with the 2017 killing of 17-year-old Maggie Long was released Tuesday morning.

The newly-elected Park County sheriff announced in January that an additional sketch would be released. A total of three men are considered suspects in Long's death.

“At least three people, three men, were directly involved in Maggie’s murder,” Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said in a January press conference.

She was killed on Dec. 1, 2017 inside her Baily home. McGraw said the suspects spent a “significant” amount of time in the home -- the same day a fire ravaged her home along County Road 43 in Bailey.

“It saddens me greatly to tell you that Maggie was purposely set on fire and burned alive,” McGraw said in January.

The Maggie Long Task Force website launched in January to provide the public with additional information on the case and solicit tips. Witnesses can submit tips through the site anonymously. A reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects is available.

Below is a timeline of events in the case.

Dec. 1, 2017 – A fire tears through the Long family home on County Road 43 in Bailey. 17-year-old Maggie Long is missing.

Dec. 2, 2017 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office posts on Facebook saying, “there are no search parties being organized.”

Dec. 3, 2017 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office tells 9NEWS they did not find a body in the home. The sheriff’s office posts on Facebook saying, “We are sorry we are unable to reveal more information at this time…We do not believe there is any risk to the public.”

Dec. 4, 2017 – A prosecutor files a motion for a gag order in the Maggie Long case. A judge grants it.

Dec. 7, 2017 – The gag order is lifted. The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirms Maggie’s body was found in the burned home. A police alert mentioning a potential suspect description, missing guns and ammunition is mistakenly sent out statewide.

Dec. 9, 2017 – A friend of the Long family shares a message from the family on Facebook.

Dec. 17, 2017 – It would have been Maggie’s 18th birthday. Hundreds turn out for a Celebration of Life ceremony held at Fitzsimmons Middle School.

Jan. 13, 2018 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office confirms they’ve collected DNA samples from the Long family and associates.

Feb. 7, 2018 – Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener along with state and federal investigators hold the first press conference on the Maggie Long case. They announce a reward increase from $15,000 to $20,000. They show photographs of a green safe, a Beretta 9mm handgun, an AK-47-style rifle and jade figurines that were taken from the Long’s home the day Maggie was killed. Wegener insists the public is not in danger.

Feb. 21, 2018 – The Park County Sheriff’s Office responds to a 9NEWS records request for employee time sheets. The records show sheriff’s office employees worked a total of 1,867 hours on the case during the first 79 days of the investigation.

April 4, 2018 – The Park County Coroner’s Office tells 9NEWS it will not release the completed autopsy report for Maggie Long at the request of the district attorney.

