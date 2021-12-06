4 arrested in internet luring sting operation in Larimer County

The sheriff's office said the operation targeted people "who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with underage children."

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Four people were arrested in an internet luring sting operation in Larimer County last week, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

The sting operation was conducted at two different locations in Larimer County from Wednesday to Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Amarnath Arikapudi, 30, of Fort Collins, was arrested on charges including internet luring of a child with intent for sexual contact or exploitation, attempted sexual assault on a child and patronizing a prostituted child. He posted bond Friday, the sheriff's office said.

Satyander Dudee, 53, of Versailles, Kentucky was arrested on charges including internet luring of a child with intent for sexual contact or exploitation, attempted sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and patronizing a prostituted child, according to the sheriff's office. He posted bond Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Joshua McCathern, 39, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested on charges of patronizing a prostituted child, internet luring of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child, according to the sheriff's office. He is being held on $35,000 bond, according to jail records.

Jeffrey Beaman, 51, of Fort Collins was arrested on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and patronizing a prostituted child, according to the sheriff's office. He is being held on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

The investigation was a partnership between the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

