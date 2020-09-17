4 more charged in shooting death of teen at Wheat Ridge park

Sincere Trujillo, 18, and Esteban Lucero, 19, were charged, as well as two juveniles.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Two men and two juveniles have been charged in the April shooting death of a teenager at a Wheat Ridge park.

According to a release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Wheat Ridge police were called to the area of Panorama Park at 33rd Avenue and Chase Street on April 13.

They found 17-year-old Nimijah Pimental on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) determined that the meeting that led to the confrontation that ended Pimental's life was arranged for the purposes of an "unlawful transaction." WRPD did not provide any other details about that illegal activity.

Julian Santos Campos, 17, was arrested on April 17 and charged as an adult with 14 counts including first degree murder, according to the release. He is due back in court on Oct. 20 for a transfer hearing.

The release said on Sept. 9, WRPD led an operation that resulted in the arrests of four more suspects who were charged this week: Sincere Mario Trujillo, 18 (above, left), and Esteban Ryan Lucero, 19 (above, right), as well as a juvenile male and a juvenile female. All four face first degree murder charges. The juveniles still face the possibility of being charged as adults, according to the release.

Trujillo is due back in court Oct. 9 for a preliminary hearing. Lucero's preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10.

All five co-defendants are being held without bond, according to the release.