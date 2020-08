The children were last seen Saturday afternoon in the 4400 block of North Vine Street.

DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help finding four children they say were abducted by their father.

According to the Denver Police Department, the children, who range in age from 8 to 11, were last seen with their non-custodial father, Lino Pacheco, at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of North Vine Street.

They were in a 2002 red Acura TL with an off-colored rear bumper, police said.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.