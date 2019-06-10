ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were shot in an incident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of Ruth Way, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

A release said deputies responded to that location at around 1:45 a.m. for 911 calls reporting shots fired. When they got there, they saw more than 100 people running away from a large gathering at a home.

Deputies found four victims of gunshot wounds, the release said. Their preliminary investigation revealed there had been one or several arguments in the home just before the shooting. Multiple shots were fired, and at least four people were hit. They were all taken to the hospital. Two of them had life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still preliminary and ongoing. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, victims and others.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or call the Adams County Sheriff's Office's Detective Division at 303-288-1535. Callers can remain anonymous.

