4 injured in suspected shooting in north Denver

DENVER — Four people were injured in a suspected shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said officers responded around 12:55 a.m. to the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue and found four victims with suspected gunshot wounds.

The four victims were a man, a woman and two juvenile girls, according to DPD.

A shelter-in-place was issued for the area around 1:25 a.m. and lifted around 3:30 a.m. A DPD spokesperson said he believed it was lifted because it was determined there was no longer a threat in the area.

Police could not confirm if the injuries were caused by gunshots Sunday morning, and did not share any suspect information or details surrounding the suspected shooting.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2700 Block of W 42nd Ave. Multiple victims (at least four) were discovered with suspected gun shot wounds. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted here as they come available. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/KEC5ZX6BI2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

