4 injured in Montbello shooting, Denver Police investigating

Police said there is currently no suspect information available.

DENVER — Four people were injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said around 2:30 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting on the 4900 block of Wheeling St.

The location is northeast of I-70 and Peoria St in Denver's Montbello neighborhood.

The victims were treated for injuries, but police did not identify the nature of their injuries or provide an update on their condition.

DPD said no suspect information is available at this time.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.