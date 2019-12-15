DENVER — Denver police are looking for the driver of a truck that crashed into four parked vehicles near 21st Avenue and Decatur Street Saturday night.

Police said the report came in around 6:20 p.m. 9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger captured the damage on video and shared it via Twitter:

No one was in the struck vehicles at the time. Witnesses told police the vehicle that hit them was a construction truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).