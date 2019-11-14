LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Four people are in custody on suspicion of first-degree murder following an October incident in which a 56-year-old man was shot and killed.

Lakewood Police (LPD) on Oct. 15 responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Teller Street and found Rene Perez in a parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The area is not far from South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue.

Perez later died from his injuries.

LPD on Wednesday announced the four people in custody are:

Philippe Destree, 20

Dominic Joseph Maestas, 19

Manuel Garcia, 18

Autumn Lucero, 21

Lakewood PD

LPD said it appears that Perez was the victim of an attempted carjacking.

