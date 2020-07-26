2 dead, 3 injured after Denver shooting

Police have not made any arrests.

DENVER — Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in Denver Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were called to East 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street at 9:38 p.m. That's north of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and west of Skyland Park.

They initially reported three victims, but later said four victims had been located.

UPDATE: 4 victims located at this time. 3 adult males and 1 adult female. 2 of the adult males have been pronounced deceased. One at the hospital and one at the scene. Officers are still working to gather more info. If anyone has any info, they are encouraged to call 720-913-STOP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 26, 2020

They later said an additional female victim was found at a nearby hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

In all, three men and two women were shot, DPD said. Two of the men died, one at the scene and one at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. DPD said officers are still working to gather more information and they asked for help from the public. Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or go to the Crime Stoppers website at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.