Help needed to identify 4 suspects in Commerce City homicide

Jose Duran-Maldonado was shot and killed around midnight on Feb. 26 in the area of 74th Avenue and Oneida Street as he returned home, according to police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Video released Tuesday by the Commerce City Police Department shows three people exit a vehicle moments before one of them fatally shot a man near the intersection of 74th Avenue and Oneida Street late last month.

Commerce City resident Jose Duran-Maldonado was returning home when he was shot just after midnight on Feb. 26, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said.

As part of their investigation, detectives recovered videos that show four people in a dark-colored vehicle stopping at the intersection.

Three people are seen getting out of the vehicle. Although the video quality is not great, CCPD said they believe the video shows a woman and two men exit the vehicle and approach Duran-Maldonado.

One of the three had a handgun and shot Duran-Maldonado, according to police. The shooting is almost out of frame, but it appears in the video that there is some type of confrontation and one of the suspects is seen falling to the ground.

After that several gunshots are heard.

As the shooting occurred, another woman also exited the suspect's vehicle, police said. After the shooting, all four of the suspects returned to their vehicle and left the area.

Police warned that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous and if they or their vehicle are seen, people are urged not to approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call CCPD's tip line at 303-289-3626.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

