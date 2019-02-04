LONGMONT, Colo. — Four juvenile males have been arrested in connection with a series of arsons early Tuesday morning in Longmont, police said.

They're all 13 or 14 years old. They face various charges and, depending on the charges filed, they could be taken to the Boulder County Juvenile Detention Center.

Three fires were reported between 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. In the first incident, a vehicle pulled in front of the King Soopers on North Main Street around 5:30 a.m. and fired a flare into the store, police said. No injuries were reported.

About 5 minutes later, the same vehicle pulled in front of a home on Pratt Street and fired a flare, according to police. There were no injuries, but there was a small amount of damage inside the house.

Just after 6 a.m., someone in a car fired a flare into a field on Airport Road, sparking a small fire, which was quickly put out.

The vehicle used in all three incidents was described as a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, a maroon Chevy Impala was reported stolen from the east side of Longmont. Officers located that stolen car around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and determined it was involved in the arsons. A flare gun was also located in the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), nococrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent by text message by sending NOCO, followed by the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

