3 teens injured, 1 killed in separate weekend shootings in Aurora

One of the victims is dead, police said, and another was hospitalized in critical condition.

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating the shooting of a fourth teenager in the span of three days.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said Sunday night that they were investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of North Chester Street.

An 18-year-old was shot, police said, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

APD did not give any other details or information on suspects, but they did say there is no threat to the public.

It was the third shooting involving teenagers in as many days in Aurora.

Friday evening, APD said two 16-year-old boys were shot in a vehicle in the area of East 12th Avenue and North Ironton Street.

One of the boys died, police said, while the other is expected to survive.

That shooting was not believed to be random, according to police. They're asking anyone who was in that area between 7:00 and 7:15 p.m. and has a camera to check for anything suspicious.

Saturday afternoon, APD said, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the area of East Warren Avenue and South Havana Street.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. As of Sunday night, they have not provided an update on his condition.

Police said there was no threat to the public related to that shooting, either.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

