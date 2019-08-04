ARVADA, Colo. — A juvenile was among the five people arrested and charged in connection with an incident Saturday that sent an Arvada police officer to the hospital after someone threw a chemical device.

Gavin Dawson, 19; Isaac Koch, 19; Braiden Ulmer, 19; and Maxwell McCann, 18, were all taken into custody within 24 hours of the incident, according to Arvada Police Department. Police are not releasing the name of the juvenile.

The arrests happened after officers were sent to West 68th Avenue and Beach Street in response to road signs in the street just after 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to Arvada PD.

While one officer was getting the hazards off the road, someone threw some kind of chemical device at law enforcement, Arvada PD said.

A gas emitted from the device and an officer was taken to a local hospital before being released. The officer has been with the department for four years

Another person — not an officer — was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The five people were arrested for multiple felonies in response to the incident:

First-degree assault.

Criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault.

Two counts of possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices.

Conspiracy to commit possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices.

All five were placed in local detention facilities.

Arvada PD said in a statement that it will not release the components of the chemical bomb to avoid repeated incidents.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office now takes over the case to determine what official charges will be filed.

