$45,000 worth of metal stolen in Wheat Ridge, say police

The suspect stole nickel and bronze moldings from the Rocky Mountain Bottling Company, while wearing unique "Rebel by Durango" cowboy boots.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of metal from the Rocky Mountain Bottling Company.

The suspect drove off with nickel and bronze moldings used by the bottling company, owned by MillerCoors, in the soft drink manufacturing industry and making glassware for the Coors' facility in Golden.

In a tweet from Wheat Ridge Police (WRPD), they described the suspect they are looking for:

On 03/26/21 at 5 pm, an unknown suspect stole $45,000 worth of nickel/bronze moldings from the Rocky Mountain Bottling Company. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’7”, “slim”, and in his late 20s or early 30s. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/T6lx6RPkZL — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 15, 2021

Police added to the tweet describing the clothes he was wearing – a reflective vest, hard hat and mask, along with a pair of red, white and blue "Rebel by Durango" cowboy boots.

The man was driving a 2017-2021 Ford F-350, F-450 or F-550 Lariat Power Stroke truck with a rolled bale of hay seen in the image below:

WRPD is asking the public for help identifying the man in the surveillance photos. If you can identify the suspect, contact Detective Kulp at 303-235-2967.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.



