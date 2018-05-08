KUSA — The man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter in 2017 was sentenced to nearly half a century in prison last week.

Prosecutors said Joseph Barela, 29, was responsible for the massive head injury that ended Samantha's life.

Following a trial in June, a Jefferson County jury found Barela guilty of child abuse resulting in death, child abuse and two counts of tampering with a witness. The tampering charges were the result of Barela’s attempts to prevent two witnesses from testifying against him.

Barela was taking care of Samantha on Jan. 26, 2017 while her mother -- Barela's live-in girlfriend of about 7 months - was at work. Ten minutes after Samantha's mother left, Barela called her and said Samantha was having a hard time breathing. He asked if he should call 911. When police arrived, Samantha was not breathing. She was taken to the hospital but never regained consciousness and died the next day.

Samantha had recently been potty-trained and Barela and the mother argued about punishment for toileting “accidents”. The mother insisted there not be physical punishment, while prosecutors say Barela argued for physical punishment. There was evidence that there had been a toileting accident that day.

Doctors found that Samantha suffered massive brain injury, including subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhaging, brain contusion, bilateral retinal hemorrhaging, scalp hemorrhage and numerous bruises in various stages of healing.

This was Barela’s third felony conviction.

