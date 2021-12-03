4th teen arrested in connection with Hinkley HS shooting

Three teens were injured in the Nov. 19 shooting in the parking lot of the high school, according to Aurora Police.

AURORA, Colo. — A fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking of Hinkley High School in Aurora two weeks ago, according to an update from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday with help from the APD's Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team (FAST) and SWAT.

Due to the age of the suspect his name is not being released, but he is being held on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to charge him as an adult. Three 16 year olds were previously arrested in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting and all of them have already been charged as adults. They were identified as Larry Jefferson, Dalen Brewer and Diego Flores.

Three teenagers were injured in the shooting that started as a fight in the parking lot during lunch and led to several people firing shots out of the windows of a pickup truck as they drove through the parking lot, according to police.

The school's security cameras captured what led up to the shooting. The video was detailed in an affidavit released by the district attorney's office on Tuesday.

Just before noon, the video shows a white truck pulling into the parking lot of the school and stopping near a darker-colored sedan, according to the affidavit. The driver of that truck was later identified as Flores.

Several people got out of both vehicles, and the affidavit says the group walked into the parking lot of the school to have an argument with several others who were already in the parking lot.

Shots were fired during that confrontation.

Jefferson, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Brewer, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

Flores, 16, has been charged with:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Two crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

A photo of Flores was not provide by authorities.

Brewer and Jefferson are scheduled for a status hearing in the case on Dec. 15, according to the district attorney's office. Flores will have his status hearing on March 7.

The district attorney's office is working with the Aurora Police Department (APD) to investigate the case. Anyone who may have information or who may possess evidence in the case is asked to contact police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.