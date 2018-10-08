Five suspects were arrested for their alleged roles in a months-long crime spree that included kidnapping, exportation, assault and various property crimes during 15 incidents in Fort Collins and Larimer County.

Savannah James, 19, Mark McQuilliams, 23, Raymond Valdivia, 21, Alyssa Johnson, 19 and Michael Carrillo, 23, have all been recently taken into custody, Fort Collins Police Services said in a news release that was distributed on Friday.

An additional suspect, identified as 22-year-old Brittany Orton, remains at large.

Police said the six suspects face 107 charges for a series of crimes that involved more than 20 victims, according to the news release.

Details about each specific incident were not immediately available.

Here’s a full list of the charges:

Organized Crime

• Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) (class 2 felony)

• Conspiracy to Commit COCCA (F2)

Violent Crime/Crimes Against Persons

• 1st Degree Kidnapping (F2)

• Aggravated Extortion (F3)

• 2nd Degree Assault (F4)

• Attempted 1st Degree Assault (F4)

• Victim Intimidation (F4)

• Felony Menacing (F5)

• Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F5)

• Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (F6)

• 3rd Degree Assault (class 1 misdemeanor)

• Menacing (M3)

• Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Assault (F4)

• Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Assault (F5)

• Conspiracy to Commit 3rd Degree Assault (M2)

• Conspiracy to Commit Felony Menacing (F6)

• Conspiracy to Commit Menacing (M3)

Property Crime

• 2nd Degree Burglary (F3)

• Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

• Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

• Conspiracy to Commit Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary (F4)

• Motor Vehicle Theft (F5)

• Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft (F6)

• Criminal Mischief (M1)

• Theft (M2)

Financial Crime

• Identity Theft (F4)

• Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft (F5)

• Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (F5, M1)

• Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Device (F6, M2)

Drug Crime

• Possession of a Controlled Substance (F4)

Fort Collins Police Criminal Impact Unit conducted this investigation in conjunction with the 8th Judicial District Attorney and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with additional information, who has not already spoken to police, should contact Detective Chris Tibbets at 970-416-2948. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

