5 people indicted in million-dollar theft ring

One of the suspects, Uriel Ureno-Garcia, is still on the run.

DENVER — A grand jury has indicted five people in a case involving the operation of a drug and theft ring, the Denver District Attorney's Office (DA) said.

Four of the suspects have been arrested. One suspect, Uriel Ureno-Garcia, is still on the run.

The four who were arrested are:

28-year-old Miriam Alvarez

26-year-old Alan Lopez-Reyes

32-year-old Pedro Marrufo-Garcia

26-year-old Robert Mills

The Denver DA said the group stole around 70 vehicles from parking lots and hotels around Denver International Airport (DIA) and in other Denver metro areas.

The group targeted Ford F-Series and Chevy Silverado trucks, the DA's office said.

The group stole the vehicles and other property to help feed their heroin and methamphetamine addictions, according to the DA's office.

The value of the stolen vehicles and other property was estimated to be worth more than $1.2 million.

The group is accused of using stolen financial devices and documents to make unauthorized cash withdrawals, buy gift cards, clothes, food and other items that they would share, the DA said.

The group is believed to have begun their alleged criminal enterprise in early 2018, according to the 30-page indictment released by the DA's office.

The five defendants were indicted on a long list of charges including:

Violating Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act

Conspiring to commit first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Aggravated first-degree motor vehicle theft

Possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance

Identity theft

The DA said the ring was brought down by the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force; Denver, Lakewood, Aurora, Westminster police; and the sheriff's offices of Adams, Yuma and Washington counties.

Anyone with information on Uriel Ureno-Garcia is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.