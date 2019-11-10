EDGEWATER, Colorado — Five juvenile boys have been arrested in connection with a vandalism crime spree that police said caused over $4,000 in damage and involved graffiti at more than 100 locations.

In June 2019, Edgewater Police and Wheat Ridge Police began investigating vandalism to homes, cars, camper trailers, garage doors and fences in the area of West 26th Avenue and Gray Street. In each case, the property was tagged in a similar fashion, police said in a release.

The damage was also found in the 2600 block of Gray Street, the alley between Gray Street and Fenton Street and to several buildings in the Terra Village Apartment complex, according to police.

In total, 24 vehicles and 100 locations were tagged. Police said the damage was about $4,000.

After a months-long investigation, five juvenile boys were arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

According to police, four of the boys live in Wheat Ridge and one lives in Edgewater. They have not been identified.

The boys were processed through the Juvenile Assessment Center and released pending an upcoming court date.

