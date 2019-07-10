DENVER — Denver Police on Sunday evening said in a tweet that five officers were transported to the hospital after a suspect threw an insecticide on them.

A sixth officer was exposed but was not taken to the hospital, a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

The officers were transported from the 4500 block of Sable Boulevard, the tweet said.

The incident happened about 8:10 p.m. Sunday as officers were attempting to arrest the suspect for assault at the time. A male suspect was taken into custody, DPD said.

The DPD spokesperson said about 10:30 p.m. that all the officers ahd been checked out and were going home.

