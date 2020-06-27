5 injured in Aurora shooting

Police said all of the people who were injured are expected to survive.

AURORA, Colo. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Aurora Friday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department (APD), officers were dispatched to 698 N. Peoria St. for a report of shots fired at 7:45 p.m.

All five victims are in stable condition, APD said, and are expected to survive.

Police said early information was that two groups were shooting at each other. They are not looking for a suspect.

APD said detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.