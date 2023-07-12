Someone fired 50 rounds into an apartment, police look for suspect

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack on an apartment and say the intended victim was not inside at the time of the shooting.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Startled by gunfire, residents in a Wheat Ridge apartment complex received an early and unwelcome wake-up call as a person began shooting into a unit of their apartment complex at 4:40 a.m.

Police said no one was injured in what they described as a "very violent event." In a post to Facebook, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said the apartment complex is located in the 10400 block of West 44th Avenue.

"We believe this was a targeted attack, and the intended victim was not inside the apartment at the time.," the FB post reads. "There is no threat to the public but the suspects have not been located yet."

Police said they are working on following up on leads and other investigative work on the incident.

"To reiterate— thankfully there were no injuries but we are certain for those who heard or saw this, it was quite unsettling to say the least," said Wheat Ridge Police.

Police said if they need the public's help in identifying those responsible for the "act of violence," they will post any updates to their Facebook page asking for help.

If you have any information related to this shooting and you haven't spoken to police, please contact Detective Wardell at awardell@ci.wheatridge.co.us.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.