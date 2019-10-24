DENVER — The Denver Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward in a homicide that occurred Oct. 22, 2016 near East 20th Avenue and North Washington Street.

Jose Jacquez, 31, was shot and killed at about 7:15 p.m. at 757 E. 20th Ave., police said.

757 E. 20th Ave., where police said 31-year-old Jose Jacquez was shot and killed on Oct. 22, 2016.

Denver Police Department

No additional information about the incident was made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The victim's family raised additional funds to contribute toward the reward.

