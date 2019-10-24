DENVER — The Denver Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward in a homicide that occurred Oct. 22, 2016 near East 20th Avenue and North Washington Street.
Jose Jacquez, 31, was shot and killed at about 7:15 p.m. at 757 E. 20th Ave., police said.
Denver Police Department
No additional information about the incident was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The victim's family raised additional funds to contribute toward the reward.
