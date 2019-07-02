MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — Tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise was located this week after a search warrant was executed on a property in Morgan County.

On Monday morning, about 50 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served a search warrant at 17774 Morgan County Road JJ. The search warrant served at the location was the culmination of months-long investigations into the theft of standard and commercial vehicles as well as commercial cargo theft, a release posted on the Fort Morgan Sheriff's Office Facebook page said.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office

On Monday the Fort Morgan Police Department CIRT (SWAT) Team and Sterling Police Department SWAT Team made entry onto the property at the County Road JJ address. The teams secured the property and the people located there.

The suspects were turned over to the investigative departments, but so far no arrests have been made, the release said.

After securing the property, several buildings, trailers and cargo containers were searched for stolen vehicles, parts, and cargo.

Items recovered in the search include:

2012 Great Dane 53-foot semi-trailer, estimated value $25,000

2007 Utility 53-foot Reefer semi-trailer, estimated value $16,500

40-foot Cargo Container, estimated value $5,000

61 Boxes JEK Custom Cabinets, estimated value $13,000

The total estimated value of the recovered items is $59,500, according to the post.

Anyone with information should contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Kelvin Bernhardt at 970 542-3479 or 970 867-2461.

RELATED: Expensive electronics stolen from semi-truck somewhere off I-76

Last month, the Aurora Police Department said eight hard plastic containers and 50 boxes containing high-value electronics were stolen from a semi-truck, that was headed southwest on Interstate 76 through eastern Colorado.

Police said the white 2018 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck with a 2016 Manac trailer left Michigan Nov. 27. During the next two days, the driver went through Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska before finally stopping at the Flying J truck stop at 16751 E. 32nd Ave. in Aurora on Nov. 29.

Before this stop, it headed down I-76 and made stops in Brush and Iliff in Colorado, according to the news release.

It’s during one of these stops that investigators believe it’s possible some of the cargo inside was stolen. It's unclear if this theft could be connected to the search warrant executed on the property in Morgan County.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the FBI tip line at 303-629-7171. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, and the Aurora Reward Fund is offering $2,000.

