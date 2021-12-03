Two people cited 7 counts of animal cruelty in Colorado

A goat that died from gunshot wounds was also found, and two people were cited with 7 counts of animal cruelty, Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

PENROSE, Colo. — Six animals were seized from a property in Penrose on Thursday, Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said.

A complaint was made by a Colorado Department of Agriculture agent who conducted an on-site inspection at the R-Street property after two individuals living there applied for a state license, FCSO said.

Deputies discovered 18 animals on the property when a search warrant was served, and FCSO said six animals suffering severe medical issues were seized.

A goat that died from gunshot injures was also found on the property, according to FCSO

Samantha Klotz was cited for five counts of animal cruelty, Randy Klotz was cited for two counts of animal cruelty and FCSO said both were released at the scene.

Fremont County Code Enforcement is also investigating a variety of possible code violations in a separate investigation, FCSO said.

The Colorado Humane Society and Fremont Veterinarians assisted the sheriff's office with the search and seizure.

