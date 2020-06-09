6 people injured in 2 different Commerce City shootings

One shooting happened at Pioneer Park and the other was at a house party.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Six people were transported to the hospital over the weekend after Commerce City Police (CCPD) responded to two different shootings.

One shooting occurred about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Pioneer Park, located at 5950 Holly Street, CCPD said.

A dispute among several men occurred in the parking lot and gunfire erupted, CCPD said. Several of the errant bullets missed those in the dispute, instead striking two unrelated men in the park who each suffered leg wounds and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

They are both expected to survive their injures.

Early Sunday morning, CCPD responded to a shooting at a residence located in the 6700 block of Birch Street, which is near the intersection of Brighton Boulevard and E. 68th Avenue.

CCPD said gunfire erupted after a dispute at a large party and four people were shot. All of the victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Witnesses to either crime are encouraged to contact the Commerce City Police Department at 303-289-3626.