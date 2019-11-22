DENVER — A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital late Thursday night after being injured in a shooting at a home in northeast Denver, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Harrison Street, which is near the intersection of Bruce Randolph Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. DPD said the child was taken to the hospital with a "good prognosis."

In a tweet, police said they believe multiple suspects fired shots into the home. A 9NEWS photographer who went to scene saw what appeared to be bullet holes visible from the exterior of the home.

DPD has not said if anyone is in custody in relation the shooting.

Officers are asking for the public's help in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 720-913-7867.

