BOULDER, Colo. — A woman from Florida has been sentenced to six years behind bars for a scam that ended up costing a retired principal living in Boulder County $20,000, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Marina Scotti ran a business based in Florida that was called, "Publications Marketing." It solicited magazine subscriptions, according to the DA. Scotti called the victim - Margaret "Peggy" Iden - to ask for money for magazine subscriptions.

The DA's Office said Iden is over 90 years old, has dementia and now lives in a memory-care facility. From 2015 to 2017 when Scotti was calling her, Iden lived alone.

Iden felt threatened by Scotti's requests and thought she might be in some kind of trouble if she didn't pay the money, according to the District Attorney. She sent several checks and made some credit card payments to Scotti totaling over $20,000. That money was allegedly for "magazine subscriptions." According to the DA, none of the $20,000-worth of magazines made it to Iden's door.

Friends and family of Iden eventually figured out what was going on and one friend filed a police report with Boulder authorities.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Iden worked as a vice principal at Casey Junior High, a principal at Platte Junior High and retired in the late 1990s as vice principal of Southern Hills Middle School.

Scotti pleaded guilty to a charge of exploitation of an at-risk elder over $500 - a Class 3 felony. She was sentenced to six years behind bars (with credit for 108 days served) with five years mandatory parole, according to the DA.

