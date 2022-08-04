Nearly 60,000 fentanyl pills seized in Adams County

Multiple suspects are in custody and face charges related to the drug seizure, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities seized a large amount of drugs including tens of thousands of fentanyl pills on April 4, Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

ACSO said a joint operation with the North Metro Drug Task Force (NMDTF), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) with assistance from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) led to the discovery of the following illegal narcotics:

Nearly 60,000 counterfeit M-30 fentanyl pills

Five pounds of methamphetamine

Several pounds of heroin and cocaine

Authorities said several suspects were taken into custody and face charges related to the drug seizure.

ACSO said the identities of the suspects are not being released to avoid compromising a larger investigation related to the initial arrests.

"We are thankful for the investigative efforts for all the agencies involved for taking these dangerous drugs off the streets and saving lives," ACSO said.

In late February, five people died of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Commerce City.

Commerce City Police Department said around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 20, emergency personnel responded to an apartment at the North Range Crossings Apartments on East 104th Avenue on a report of several people who were unconscious.

According to the District Attorney's office, it's believed that all five died from overdoses after ingesting a drug they did not know was laced with fentanyl.

