MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Sheriff's deputies on Dec. 1 arrested a man after finding more than 67 pounds of methamphetamine inside the external fuel tank of his vehicle.

A deputy assigned to the Western Colorado Drug Taskforce stopped a truck about 7 p.m. traveling on Interstate 70 at the Mack exit after the driver failed to use a signal while changing lanes. The driver's rear license plate light was inoperative as well, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office said.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed an external fuel tank in the back of the truck didn’t have any fuel residue that is usually present with that type of fuel tank. Once permission was obtained, the deputy searched the truck, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy found several plastic-wrapped packages containing a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine weighing 67.2 pounds inside the external fuel tank, the sheriff's office said. Another package contained 1.8 pounds of pills consistent with fentanyl.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Donald Martinez-Guevara of California, was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Distribution/ Manufacture/Possession with Intent to Distribute > than 225g of Schedule I/II or > 112g of meth, heroin, ketamine, cathinone or > 50mg of Flunitrazipam (DF1)

Special Circumstances Import > 14g of Schedule I/II or 7g of meth, heroin, ketamine, cathinone or > 10mg of Flunitrazipam (DF1)

Failed to use turn signals

Martinez-Guevara is being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. the sheriff's office said.

