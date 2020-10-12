Man sentenced to 69 years for beating a man unconscious

The incident took place in May 2018.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was sentenced to 69 years in prison for beating another man unconscious with a jack handle in May 2018, said the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

>> The video above is about how to report tips to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers (and how it works)

In 2018, Michael Galusha, 48, drove to the victim's garage to confront him about some issue involving the Galusha's nephew, the DA said. Galusha pinned the victim to the car before "beating him unconscious with the jack handle," the release says.

Galusha also stomped on the victim's head and then attempted to run him over with a car, according to the DA.

"The defendant made a series of conscious decisions that day that nearly cost a young man his life," Weld Deputy District Attorney Ashley Fetyko said. "If his aim had been better or if the victim had not regained consciousness when he did, he would have been facing a murder charge instead of attempted murder."

Galusha was convicted of:

Attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Second-degree kidnapping

Criminal mischief

He received just a year under the maximum sentence of 70 years and will serve his time with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about crimes in the Metro Denver area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.