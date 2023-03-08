Suspects arrested in shooting outside Arvada 7-Eleven

Three people were hurt in the July 28 shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — Police have arrested three suspects in a shooting that injured three people outside an Arvada convenience store.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) said three people were hit by gunfire in front of the 7-Eleven at Ralston Road and Wadsworth Boulevard on July 28.

APD said two shoplifters had left the store at around 1 a.m. and were confronted by several people. A fight broke out and then the men got into a car before leaving the parking lot, according to police.

The driver stopped across from the victims in front of the store and fired seven shots, according to police. Three people were hit by gunfire. One person was treated at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the two men as 22-year-old Zimeal Cain, who faces an attempted homicide charge, and 24-year-old Raymoun Moore, for whom charges are still being determined. Priscilla Mendez, 22, is suspected of being an accessory to the crime after it happened, police said.

Moore was arrested on Tuesday, and Cain and Mendez were taken into custody the next day.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.