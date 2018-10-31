GARFIELD COUNTY — Nine hours-old puppies were abandoned in a wooded area of Garfield County late last week, and now deputies are hoping to track down whoever left them there.

At about 3 p.m., on October 26, deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office were called to County Road 244 near Rifle after campers in the area discovered nine puppies inside an open plastic trash bag.

Two of the puppies were already dead, and veterinarians estimate that the whole litter would have died within hours if the campers had not discovered them.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

A deputy took the surviving puppies to the Divide Creek Animal Shelter for care. Once at the clinic, the pups were placed in warm towels under a surgical lamps with bulbs designed to bring their body temperatures back up to a normal range.

Veterinarians then bottle-fed the puppies with formula every two hours. As of Wednesday morning, only two of the puppies remain alive, the sheriff’s office said.

If the two remaining puppies continue to do well, they will be placed in foster care and could be eligible for adoption at a later time.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

The abandonment of any animal, whether it lives or dies, is a Class 1 Misdemeanor and carries a minimum fine of $500 and the possibility of up to six months in jail.

In this case, the sheriff’s office said the charges could be made for each of the nine puppies making the potential fine $ 4,500 or more.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 970-625-8095

© 2018 KUSA-TV