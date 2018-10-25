KUSA — An autopsy report made public on Thursday revealed that Jordan Vong, the 7-year-old who was found dead in his own home after he was reported missing in August, died of cervical compression and blunt force injuries.

Vong also had cuts on his ear, torso and arms as well as bruises on the back of his legs, according to the autopsy report. The medical examiner also found a "deep soft tissue hemorrhage" in the right submandibular [neck] region.

The boy's aunt, 16-year-old Jennie Bunsom, has been charged in his death as an adult.

Vong was first reported missing from his Montbello home on Aug. 6. His body was found the next day wrapped in a blanket inside one of the two portable closets in Bunsom's room, police said.

According to a probable cause statement, Bunsom became upset with Jordan when he asked her to play video games on the day he was reported missing. She eventually wrapped his body in a blanket and placed him in one of the two portable closets in her room, the statement says.

Bunsom is being charged as an adult with one count of murder in the first degree after deliberation and one count of child abuse resulting in death. Her next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2019.

Vong attended Marie L. Greenwood Academy, where a vigil was held in the days after his death.

There, several school administrators and teachers offered support and took turns sharing stories, including Desirea Chamberlin who was Jordan’s first-grade teacher last year.

“Seeing him happy made me happy. His little giggle was contagious,” she told the crowd. “Every time he looked up at me with those big brown eyes I felt the corners of my mouth form a smile. He was sweet and he picked me dandelions every time we went outside.”

