72-year-old man dies after parking lot fight in Aurora

Aurora Police said the other man involved in the altercation is cooperating and is not being identified at this time.

AURORA, Colo. — The death of a man after he was punched and hit the ground is being investigated as a homicide, and the other man involved is cooperating, Aurora Police Department (APD) said Thursday.

APD said officers responded around 5:54 p.m. on May 17 to the Flying J located at 16751 East 32nd Avenue, located near the intersection of Interstate 70 and N. Airport Blvd., for reports of an injured person.

The man, identified as 72-year-old Kevin Stymiest, was transported to the hospital after falling backwards and hitting his head in the parking lot, APD said. Stymiest died on May 20, according to APD.

After the Adams County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide, APD said investigators determined an argument in the parking lot led to an altercation between Stymiest and another man.

During the fight, APD said Stymiest was punched and fell backwards, which is when he suffered the injuries that lead to his death.

The other man involved in the fight is cooperating and is not being identified at this time, according to APD.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will decide if any charges are filed in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.