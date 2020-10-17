Officials: 73 victims of clergy abuse in Colorado have received $6.7 million in reparations

Eighty-one of them were deemed eligible and 73 have been paid so far.

DENVER — Seventy-three people who were sexually abused by members of the Catholic clergy have received reparation payments totaling $6.7 million from a church-funded program, officials said Friday.

> The video above aired on August 24, 2018 about Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila's stand on sex scandals in the church.

The Independent Reconciliation and Reparation Program was created in February 2019, several months before the Colorado Attorney General's Office released a sweeping review of clergy abuse in the state.

That report, which examined more than 700 members of the clergy going back to 1950, found 166 children had been abused by 43 priests across the state. The most recent case of abuse identified was in 1998; two-thirds of the misconduct took place in the 1960s and 1970s.

The effort was led by former U.S. Attorney Robert Troyer, who was tapped in February 2019.

