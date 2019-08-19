ARVADA, Colo. — Investigators have located and contacted a 43-year-old woman believed to have struck and killed a bicyclist in Arvada Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

In a tweet, CSP said the woman is from Arvada and was driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander.

The bicyclist, identified as a 77-year-old Wheat Ridge man, was struck by an SUV on Indiana Street between West 77th and West 80th avenues around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to CSP. The SUV then left the scene, CSP said.

Both the bicyclist and SUV were headed south on the roadway when the cyclist was hit from behind, according to CSP.

According to a Medina Alert issued after the crash, the vehicle was believed to be a 2014-2016 Toyota Highlander that should have damage to its grill and front bumper.

This was the second deadly hit-and-run crash reported in the Denver metro area Sunday night. Denver Police (DPD) responded to a multiple-car, crash on East 46th Avenue and North Chambers Road just after 7 p.m. One person was killed, DPD said.

A silver Dodge Ram involved in the crash left the scene, according to a Medina Alert sent out by CBI. The alert said the vehicle may have heavy front end damage and damage to the back right bumper. The Medina Alert was canceled just after midnight Monday morning. According to the cancellation notice, the suspect and vehicle were located. No other details were provided.

A Medina Alert is part of a program that went into effect in 2014. It’s named after 21-year-old valet driver Jose Medina, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

