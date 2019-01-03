FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Eight people have been arrested in connection with two related crime sprees that stretched from the Denver metro area to Wyoming, Fort Collins police said in a release.

Six people face charges in connection with a series of credit card thefts from vehicles parked at natural areas and parks around the Denver metro area and Wyoming, according to a release from Fort Collins Police. Two additional suspects face charges in connection with the theft of credit cards from restaurant patrons.

Since the fall of 2018, law enforcement agencies from across the metro area and into Wyoming have been investigating reports of vehicle break-ins in parks and natural areas, Fort Collins police said.

The suspects often broke windows or door locks to gain entry to the vehicles and took items including purses, wallets, and bags. The suspects used stolen credit cards, debit cards, and checks immediately after the thefts to purchase high-value electronics and gift cards from local retail stores, according to police.

Police recently arrested the following six people for their involvement in the incidents.

Marco Eduardo Pena-Otarola, 32

Cesar Marcos Jacobo Pena-Castro, 37

Francisco Javier Moreno-Diaz, 23

Rodrigo Antonio Beroiza-Placencia, 35

Guillermo Antonio Rivera-Seura, 25

Ornella Andrea Fuentealba-Mancilla, 19

All six of them face multiple counts of money laundering, identity theft, theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Fort Collins detectives also investigated a recent series of thefts where credit cards were stolen directly from victims as they dined at local restaurants. The suspects also used the credit cards shortly after the thefts to purchase high-value electronics and gift cards from local retail stores. Three people have been arrested for these crimes. Ornella Andrea Fuentealba-Mancilla was arrested and faces charges related to both crime sprees,

Mircko Joshua Arnechino-Carvajal, 21

Michelle Esperanza Rodriguez-Alcaino, 19

Ornella Andrea Fuentealba-Mancilla, 19

All three of them face multiple counts of identity theft, theft, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and money laundering.

Officers still need the community’s help identifying two additional suspects. They're pictured below.

Fort Collins Police

Anyone with additional information about these incidents or suspects should contact the Fort Collins Police Property Crime Unit at 970-416-2275. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

