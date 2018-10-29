The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating eight “smash-and-grab” burglaries that occurred early Monday morning at multiple businesses.

Audry LaCrone with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said three burglaries happened at the following locations:

- Two burglaries occurred in the 20200 block of East Smoky Hill Road

- Three burglaries occurred in the 19700 block of East Smoky Hill Road

- One burglary occurred in the 5600 block of South Gibraltar Way

- One burglary occurred in the 8400 block of East Iliff Avenue

- One burglary occurred in the 2100 block of South Parker Road

LaCrone said the first call came into Sheriff's office. at 2:49 am regarding the break-ins at the 20200 block of E. Smoky Hill Road. The last call came in at the 2100 block of S. Parker Rd. at 4:06 am.

They do not know specifically when the burglaries occurred, only when they were reported.

No information about potential suspects was immediately available.

