WATCH LIVE: Almost 57 years later, investigators announce suspect in Peggy Beck's murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said genetic genealogy testing was to thank in discovering the identity of the killer.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Nearly 57 years later, the murder of Margaret "Peggy" Beck has been solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Beck’s life ended in tragedy on Aug. 18, 1963 when the 16-year-old’s body was found unresponsive at the Flying G Ranch near Deckers.

The identity of her attacker — who sexually assaulted and strangled her — has remained unknown for decades. But, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it has cracked the case.

Jefferson County will hold a news conference Thursday to reveal the identity of the suspect in the cold case homicide. It is slated to start at 10:30 a.m.

What ultimately resulted in the solving of the decades-old case started in 2007, when evidence originally collected at the crime scene led to the creation of a John Doe DNA profile. The profile was later entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

More than a decade later, in June 2019, a more complex profile was created. The updated profile was sent for investigative genetic genealogy testing, which was the key to finding Beck’s killer, according to the sheriff's office.