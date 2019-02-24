GOLDEN, Colo. — An 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver in Golden Friday night, police say.

According to a release from the Golden Police Department, witnesses said a car was traveling northbound on Highway 93 at around 11:30 p.m. without its headlights on when it crossed over the center line at Golden Gate Canyon Road and hit another car head-on.

There were four people in that second car. An 80-year-old woman in the back seat suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the first vehicle, 29-year-old William Lenox, was not injured. He was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and careless driving resulting in death. Formal charges will come from the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.