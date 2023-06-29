$80,000 worth of illegal fireworks seized from Denver home

The police bomb squad collected the fireworks being sold illegally out of a home in southwest Denver during the department's focused fireworks enforcement.

DENVER — On the first day of Denver Police focusing on illegal fireworks enforcement as the July 4 holiday approaches, they seized $80,000 worth of illegal fireworks from one home.

Police said thanks to a tip, officers in District 4 discovered a garage full of fireworks that were being sold illegally from a southwest Denver home.

The fireworks were collected by Denver's bomb squad and narcotics team and disposed of safely keeping them from "being illegally fired off in our neighborhoods," police said in a news release.

Police posted the seizure video on the department's Facebook page and reminded Denver residents that all fireworks are illegal to sell, purchase, or possess and ignite in Denver.

If you are aware of anyone illegally selling fireworks in Denver call police at 720-913-2000 and press 2 or provide that information anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip online.

