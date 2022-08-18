Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in parking lot shooting

It's believed that the suspect and victim knew one another, according to Arvada Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARVADA, Colo. — A man who was shot in the parking lot of an Arvada apartment complex Thursday morning was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, a spokesman for Arvada Police (APD) said.

Officers responded to the area and located one victim with life-threatening injuries. APD said they've identified a suspect in the shooting and believe that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The suspect is not yet in custody. His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

Arvada Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 80th and Sheridan. Use alternate routes. Please follow Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/7y9HXlJ0HZ — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) August 18, 2022

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.