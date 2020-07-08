9-month-old baby identified in Denver homicide

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the manner of death of Gianna Rosales, who would have turned 1 on Oct. 25, is pending investigation.

DENVER — The name of the 9-month-old baby who died Wednesday, two days after being taken to Denver Health Medical Center, was released Friday.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the cause and manner of death of Gianna Rosales, who would have turned 1 on Oct. 25, is pending investigation.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) earlier this week said they initially thought the incident involving Gianna happened in another jurisdiction. But after learning it happened in Denver, they are trying to locate where Gianna was prior to being brought to the hospital.

DPD didn't release any more details other than Gianna was taken to Denver Health about 7:30 a.m. Monday and was pronounced deceased Wednesday.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.