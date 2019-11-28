AURORA, Colo. — A fight between roommates is what ultimately led Aurora Police officers to a home where an Oct. 10 officer-involved shooting took place.

More than a month after Andrew Huff, 22, was shot in his home, his roommate told 9NEWS about the fight earlier in the day.

According to police, they were responding to a report of an assault in the 1500 block of South Bahama Circle in Aurora when they saw an armed man through the window of the home. One officer opened fire, striking Huff in the buttocks

The assault that lead police to that house involved Huff's roommate, George Gutierrez.

Gutierrez admitted he used Huff's car without permission.

"I shouldn't have taken his car. I shouldn't have pissed them off but at the same time, they blew it way out of proportion."

He said Huff took it too far and started kicking him with steel toe boots, fracturing his ribs and bruising his face, ears and head.

Eleven hours after that fight, Aurora Police responded to the home looking for Huff.

"I didn't want that to happen to him, but I mean he did that to himself," Gutierrez said. "This whole situation could've been different if he would've just used his head."

Gutierrez said their 9-year friendship ended abruptly because of the fight.

"He could've came at me differently, this could've been resolved – nobody has to get hurt," he said.

Gutierrez is planning to file charges after being evicted without full notice.

Huff's attorney is planning to sue Gutierrez for the damage they say he did to the car when he used it.

Huff faces three charges that include assault in the second degree and is recovering at home. His attorney wants all charges filed against Huff to be dropped and instead wants to file charges against the officers involved.

According to Aurora Police, Denver Police were called to investigate the shooting and the District Attorney's Office would later receive the case for review.

